Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,661 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Baxter International worth $80,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 612,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,016,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 93,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

