Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 48,694 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $84,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

