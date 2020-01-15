Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,981 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.09. 1,391,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.71. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $193.10 and a one year high of $316.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

