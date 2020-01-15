Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 59,365 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,365 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $51,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,956. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.