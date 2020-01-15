Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,427 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Visa worth $201,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.82. 2,615,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Nomura lifted their price target on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.58.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

