Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,367 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 287.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,759. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

