Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 87,115 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,115 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $62,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,569. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

