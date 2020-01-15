Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,792 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $83,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $11,162,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.69. 2,060,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

