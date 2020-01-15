Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American International Group worth $64,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in American International Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 455,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 38.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in American International Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,007,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.