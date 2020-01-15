Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,010 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.65.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,286. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.