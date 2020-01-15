Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,672 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Masco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,650 shares of company stock worth $13,385,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

