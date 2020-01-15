Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,908 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $485,778,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 409.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after buying an additional 2,159,082 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $96,444,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

