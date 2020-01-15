Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,925 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.76. 228,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.