Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $176.40 and a 1 year high of $248.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

