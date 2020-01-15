Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.95.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. 39,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,461. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

