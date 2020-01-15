Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. 1,751,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

