Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,220,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,039,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after purchasing an additional 400,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 341,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,069. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

