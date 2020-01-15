Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. 147,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,507. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

