Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. 173,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,811. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

