Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $137.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $137,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

IVV traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.43. The company had a trading volume of 116,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $330.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

