Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.