Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 60,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.05. 15,552,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,532. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

