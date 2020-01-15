Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.79. The company had a trading volume of 160,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $254.56 and a one year high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

