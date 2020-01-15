Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,627,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after buying an additional 174,451 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock valued at $974,403 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $118.57. 22,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,267. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.