Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 376,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 389,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $70.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

