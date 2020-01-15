Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.37.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,694. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $138.51 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.