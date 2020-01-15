Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

