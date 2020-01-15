Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.88.

NYSE BA traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $331.08. 1,746,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average of $354.34. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

