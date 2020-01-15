Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

