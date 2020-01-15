Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 1,470,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

