Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 113,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. 18,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,468. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

