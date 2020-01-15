Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,401 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 2,021,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

