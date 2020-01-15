Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,602 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 329.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.14 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

