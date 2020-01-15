Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 26.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Humana by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 24.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 102.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Humana by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

NYSE:HUM traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.51. 27,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

