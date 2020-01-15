Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,760,000 after acquiring an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $257.81 and a twelve month high of $328.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.44 and its 200-day moving average is $303.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

