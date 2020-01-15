Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.99. The company had a trading volume of 332,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $191.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.