Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $141,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 317,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.