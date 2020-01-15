Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 417,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.