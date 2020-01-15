Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. 535,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,376. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

