CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek Sells 30,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 21,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,777. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CalAmp by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CalAmp by 126.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in CalAmp by 13.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

