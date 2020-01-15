Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,383 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.95% of Caleres worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of Caleres stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $890.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.97 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

