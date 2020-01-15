California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of California Resources by 139.2% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE CRC remained flat at $$8.71 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. California Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

