California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Wholehealth Products (NYSE:GWPC) Critical Review

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Wholehealth Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.06 billion 0.14 $328.00 million $1.27 6.86 Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wholehealth Products.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Wholehealth Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 12.41% -23.46% 0.84% Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and Wholehealth Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40 Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.55%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Wholehealth Products.

Summary

California Resources beats Wholehealth Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2018, the company had net proved reserves of 712 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Wholehealth Products

Wholehealth Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. It produces and markets diagnostic test kits for consumer use and for health professionals. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

