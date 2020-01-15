Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $67,621.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,324,024,098 coins and its circulating supply is 2,277,572,812 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

