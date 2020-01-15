Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 1,387,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.31. Camping World has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

