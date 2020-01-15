Canaccord Genuity Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.10 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.04. 368,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.22 and a 52 week high of C$6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $796.65 million and a P/E ratio of 120.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

