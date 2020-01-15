Canaccord Genuity Boosts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$27.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.04.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.83. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at C$51,408.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

