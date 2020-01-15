Canaccord Genuity Increases Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:PVG traded up C$0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.25. 295,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.78. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$175.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.