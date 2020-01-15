Canaccord Genuity Lowers Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$146.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$136.46. The company had a trading volume of 199,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.89. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$90.50 and a 12-month high of C$137.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.81.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.98 million. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,306,072. Also, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total transaction of C$2,470,629.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,310,162.23. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 in the last three months.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

