Canaccord Genuity Lowers Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$4.25

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 156.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TSE PG traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.66. 295,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,271. The company has a market cap of $353.57 million and a PE ratio of -14.43. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,217,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,381,111.50.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

